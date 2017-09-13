Seymour Johnson to house some of Air Force’s new refueling tankers

More Videos 0:54 Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art Pause 4:10 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 1:36 Check out these awesome holiday lights 4:52 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard 0:28 A Goldsboro teacher's gift to a student gets legendary attention 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:05 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:15 Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 2:23 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boeing KC-46A Tanker Pegasus coming to Seymour Johnson The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures is coming to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Boeing designed the KC-46 to carry passengers, cargo and patients. The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures is coming to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Boeing designed the KC-46 to carry passengers, cargo and patients. Boeing

