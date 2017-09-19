Several NC cities rank high for frequent exercise — but another is the country’s worst

More Videos

Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:31

Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean

Pause
Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year 1:02

Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:12

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road

Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? 2:40

Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes?

Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks 1:08

Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks

The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing 0:27

The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing

Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma 1:05

Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma

Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 1:47

Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?

  • Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year

    About 277 people visited Eno River State Park as part of the 37th annual New Year's Day Hike. The Durham-Chapel Hill area ranked 36 in a national survey of inhabitants who excercise regularly.

About 277 people visited Eno River State Park as part of the 37th annual New Year's Day Hike. The Durham-Chapel Hill area ranked 36 in a national survey of inhabitants who excercise regularly. Virginia Bridges vbridges@newsobserver.com
About 277 people visited Eno River State Park as part of the 37th annual New Year's Day Hike. The Durham-Chapel Hill area ranked 36 in a national survey of inhabitants who excercise regularly. Virginia Bridges vbridges@newsobserver.com

Local

Several NC cities rank high for frequent exercise — but another is the country’s worst

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

September 19, 2017 3:04 PM

RALEIGH

Several North Carolina cities and towns ranked high in a national survey of regular exercise, with Asheville breaking the top 30 — but the Hickory area ranked the lowest overall.

The survey, conducted by the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index, measured the rate of frequent exercise across the United States, based on the percentage of respondents who do 30 minutes or more of exercise at least three times a week.

rankings
Only 42 percent of residents in Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton exercise regularly, according to Gallup-Sharecare’s national survey: Community Rankings for Exercise. That area, evaluated as Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, ranked No. 189, last in the ranking.
news Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index

Respondents in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area ranked No. 189, last in the survey. Only 42 percent of residents in those areas exercise regularly, according to the study.

Asheville, at No. 30, led North Carolina’s cities and towns, with 57 percent of residents who exercised regularly.

top 10
news Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index

Other North Carolina areas that made the list:

  • No. 36 Durham-Chapel Hill
  • No. 45 Fayetteville
  • No. 64 Raleigh
  • No. 87 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
  • No. 92 Wilmington
  • No. 155 Winston-Salem
  • No. 169 Greensboro-High Point

The country’s top five cities were in Colorado and California. Boulder, known for a plethora of outdoor recreation, ranked No. 1, with 69 percent of residents exercising regularly.

“Boulder is a community with a track record of high well-being, high fresh produce consumption and extremely low rates of obesity,” the report said.

Residents in communities that regularly exercise tend to have higher rates of smiling and happiness, and self-evaluate their current and future lives positively, the report said.

income
news Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index

People who have a high income tend to exercise more than those with lower incomes, the survey showed.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dembe is coming to the NC Zoo!

View More Video