Several NC cities rank high for frequent exercise — but another is the country’s worst

Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year About 277 people visited Eno River State Park as part of the 37th annual New Year's Day Hike. The Durham-Chapel Hill area ranked 36 in a national survey of inhabitants who excercise regularly. About 277 people visited Eno River State Park as part of the 37th annual New Year's Day Hike. The Durham-Chapel Hill area ranked 36 in a national survey of inhabitants who excercise regularly. Virginia Bridges vbridges@newsobserver.com

