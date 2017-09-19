New at the N.C. Zoo: This charming 5-year-old from Colorado

More Videos 1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year Pause 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 2:40 Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:27 The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing 1:36 After an apology, Raleigh City Council restores benefits to first responders 1:05 Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma 1:47 Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dembe is coming to the NC Zoo! The NC Zoo soon will have a new resident: Dembe, a 5-year-old lowland gorilla who is coming from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The NC Zoo soon will have a new resident: Dembe, a 5-year-old lowland gorilla who is coming from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The NC Zoo soon will have a new resident: Dembe, a 5-year-old lowland gorilla who is coming from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo