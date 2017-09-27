The Durham VA discharged this Vietnam vet – but he’s refusing to leave

More Videos 1:39 Outer Banks cleans up as Hurricane Maria moves out to sea Pause 1:15 Scenes from the Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria skirts NC coast 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:04 Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:20 First Lady Kristin Cooper's flu shot 0:40 Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations? 0:22 Durham's Police Chief C.J. Davis tells Megyn Kelly she still gets followed in stores 3:27 Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital 0:34 Megyn Kelly talks with female NC African-American police chiefs about having 'the talk' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital Officials at the Durham VA Medical Center have discharged James Donald Francis. But the disabled Vietnam veteran refuses to leave. Officials at the Durham VA Medical Center have discharged James Donald Francis. But the disabled Vietnam veteran refuses to leave. Thomasi McDonald tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

