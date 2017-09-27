The Durham VA discharged this Vietnam vet – but he’s refusing to leave

James Donald Francis is a double-amputee who lost his legs after succumbing to Agent Orange-related diabetes that he contracted while fighting in Vietnam.
Now, nearly 50 years after leaving Vietnam, the 69-year-old U.S. Army veteran and Enfield native is fighting another battle with those charged with overseeing his medical care.
Last week, the Durham Veterans Administration Medical Center said Francis was being discharged from the VA’s Community Living Center, where he had been living for more than years. Sharonda Pearson, a VA spokeswoman, said Francis, who undergoes dialysis treatment three times a week at the VA hospital, no longer meets the medical criteria for acute in-patient care.
On Monday, Francis said he returned to his room from dialysis to find the door locked and his belongings stuffed in several bags.
“The police escorted me outside and told me that I was on my own,” he said.
But Francis, undaunted, has been squatting in his motorized wheelchair at the patient entrance of the Durham VA hospital since then. On Tuesday, he sat outfitted in a pair of navy-blue pajamas and a Stetson hat with the words “Vietnam Veteran” emblazoned across the crown.
“I came here Aug. 17, 2014, and I signed up to be here the rest of my life,” Francis said. “I never asked for favors. All I ask for is what is due me. I lost half my body in the war and this is the thanks I get? They give me salt and call it sugar and tell me to put that in my coffee. I ain’t going to do it.”
Ronald Allen, a chapter service officer for the Disabled American Veterans in Durham, has been helping Francis file complaints with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and with U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Sen. Thom Tillis.
“From what I am told he has been a disruptive patient,” Allen said. “If voicing your opinion about the treatment that one receives is classified as a disruption to the operation, so be it.”
Allen said hospital administrators talked with Francis on Sept. 19 about arrangements for him to be transported to Concordia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation on Roxboro Road in Durham.
“He refused to go,” Allen said.
In a statement released Wednesday, the VA said the agency will not pay for Francis’ housing when he moves because he does not qualify for skilled nursing or rehabilitation needs.
“The VA will pay for the placement of eligible Veterans who have skilled nursing or rehabilitation needs in community nursing homes,” the statement read. “For Veterans who have long-term needs that do not require skilled nursing care, VA social workers will assist in locating suitable assisted living facilities that will meet the Veteran’s care needs. Veterans are responsible for the cost of assisted living placement and can use compensation received for Service Connected disabilities or pensions for this purpose.”
Honorably discharged
Francis is a gregarious, bespectacled man who worked as a mortician for more than 40 years. He graduated from high school in 1968. One year later he was drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1976.
Before diabetes took his legs, he enjoyed fishing. Now he likes listening to the blues and playing checkers.
He scoffed when told that the medical staff at the VA think his condition had improved for discharge from the place where he wanted to spend the rest of his life.
Francis can’t bathe or dress himself. He cannot use a bathroom and someone must roll him on his side and place a bedpan underneath him so that he can relieve himself. He cannot get out of bed in the morning without assistance.
Francis said he “can’t endure assisted living.”
“Sharing a bathroom – I can’t even use a bathroom,” he said. “Why pay $3,500 a month for a bathroom and I can’t even use a bathroom?” I’d rather stay here and be treated as a human being, that’s all.”
Pearson said Francis is well known by members of the VA medical staff.
“We have a long history with Mr. Francis,” she said.
In January, Francis was given a citation accusing him of misconduct toward a member of the nursing staff. He’s accused of telling the nurse who brought him a bed pan, “I don’t need the bed pan. I just want you to get in bed with me.”
Francis calls the allegation “garbage.”
He said he thinks the VA has a vendetta against him because he has complained about the level of care he has received at the medical center.
“Have I complained a time or two too loud? Yes,” he said in a complaint addressed to Dr. David Shulkin, secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “Have I become frustrated at not being taken seriously or having had my concerns addressed? Absolutely. Do bedridden, wheelchair-bound patients sometimes just become so overwhelmed with untruths, misrepresentations, no one willing to accept accountability or responsibility for the things that are done wrong to the point that one feels like they might explode? You betcha.”
‘A tough situation’
Francis on Wednesday was allowed to undergo dialysis treatment at the medical center. He said he’s been able to find assistance in the hospital’s emergency room to relieve himself.
But the hospital has not provided him with his insulin shots since rolling him out front of the patient entrance Monday afternoon, he said. Nor have they checked his blood sugar levels or fed him.
Pearson said Wednesday the hospital staff is “working diligently and we are hoping to that we can come up with a resolution that Mr. Francis is in agreement with today.”
“It’s a tough situation, and at this point the back story doesn’t even matter,” she said. “Whose right and whose wrong doesn’t even matter.”
For Francis, the resolution he wants is to be able to move back into the facility where he thought he would taken care of until he diesn.
“I want to be in the VA facility,” he said. “That’s what they built this facility for, disabled veterans. I’m a veteran. Give the veterans what the veterans require.”
