Racial slur, ‘Trump’ painted on campaign sign of Muslim Raleigh candidate

A candidate for Raleigh City Council says someone vandalized her campaign sign overnight Friday by spraypainting the word “Trump” and a racial slur across it.
Zainab Baloch, who is Muslim, is running for an at-large seat on the council. Her campaign posted a video on her Facebook page Friday morning showing the sign.
The words “sand n-----” are painted across a photo of Baloch’s face.
Baloch is one of seven candidates running for two open at-large seats. Early voting is ongoing and Election Day is Tuesday.
“Friends, we are disheartened to wake up to this image today,” Baloch said in a statement. “I know this does not represent the citizens of Raleigh or the city I have called home over the past two decades. Throughout this campaign I have spoken often about the importance of keeping everyone in Raleigh safe from forms of injustices. Nobody should feel persecuted for their race, religion, beliefs, or gender identity. We must open a dialogue and discuss how we can do better as a city in protecting our marginalized communities.”
News of the vandalism spread quickly Friday morning. Councilman David Cox, who’s running for re-election in District B, tweeted his support for her.
“We must all stand with Zainab!” Cox tweeted. “This is unacceptable.”
Brent Woodcox, who runs a group that advocates for short-term rental rights, tweeted that the vandalism is “absolutely vile and unacceptable.”
“Religious bigotry has no place in Raleigh,” Woodcox tweeted.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
