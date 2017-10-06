82nd Airborne takes part in special gender reveal for baby of soldier killed in Afghanistan

The wife of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in Afghanistan in August had a lot of help when it came time to reveal the gender of the baby she is expecting in March.
Brittany Harris was pregnant with her first child when her husband, Chris, 25, a specialist from Jackson Springs, N.C., and Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Ind., were killed during their first deployments when a bomb hit their convoy. Both were paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Bragg.
On Thursday, Brittany posted a video to her Facebook page showing members of the 82nd Airborne holding a gender reveal for the baby, a girl sheplans to name Christian Michelle Harris.
“WELCOME THE NEWEST FAMILY MEMBER OF THE 82nd!!!!!,” Brittany wrote with the post. “Chris left me my little miracle princess.”
The video from Afghanistan was taken by Baxterville, Miss., native Pfc. Joel Crunk, according to WDAM in Moselle, Miss.
“The family of our fallen are forever our family,” Crunk told WDAM. “This baby is to each of us just as much our own as our blood children.”
