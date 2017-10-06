82nd Airborne takes part in special gender reveal for baby of soldier killed in Afghanistan

More Videos 4:24 Actor John Wesley Shipp accepted Sallie Bowman's invitation to speak at her 1999 Wake Forest-Rolesville High graduation Pause 2:05 Fuquay-Varina High’s Jonathan Enns named principal of the year 1:20 Public invited to state crime lab 1:01 NC cyclist punched in face by driver in road rage fight 0:19 Dembe the gorilla is coming to the NC Zoo! 0:11 Dembe performs a somersault for adoring patrons 0:55 Tucker the weight-loss celebrity cat 1:13 Experience NC State's victory over Louisville 0:36 82nd Airborne soldiers hold a special gender reveal for baby of comrade killed in Afghanistan 11:11 NC State's Doeren: 'What a win' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

82nd Airborne soldiers hold a special gender reveal for baby of comrade killed in Afghanistan The wife of Fort Bragg paratrooper Spc. Chris Harris who was killed in Afghanistan in August got help from 82nd Airborne Division members on a gender reveal for their unborn daughter. The wife of Fort Bragg paratrooper Spc. Chris Harris who was killed in Afghanistan in August got help from 82nd Airborne Division members on a gender reveal for their unborn daughter. Courtesy of Brittany Harris

The wife of Fort Bragg paratrooper Spc. Chris Harris who was killed in Afghanistan in August got help from 82nd Airborne Division members on a gender reveal for their unborn daughter. Courtesy of Brittany Harris