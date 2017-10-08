When you can adopt rescued dogs and cats brought to NC from Puerto Rico after hurricanes

Eighty-seven homeless pets – 70 dogs and 17 cats – arrived in North Carolina last week, rescued from Puerto Rico following devastating storms – and many of them are almost ready to meet their new families.
Tara Lynn of the SPCA of Wake County said some of the 39 dogs they took in could be available for adoption as early as this week. “Our staff has been working non-stop to check each dog and look over and enter their health info and shots into our system,” she said.
Interested adopters can meet with counselors prior to the dogs being available to go over the adoption process. Lynn said the adoptions will be processed on a first come, first served basis. They do not do adoptions over the phone.
“We are thrilled that so many people are excited and motivated to adopt one of the pets from Puerto Rico,” Lynn said in an email. “We also want to remind people that we have loving pets available from right here in North Carolina too, on a regular basis. So no matter where an animal came from, they all have a story to tell.”
Two of the adult dogs and three of the puppies from Puerto Rico attended the SPCA’s Fur Ball Gala fundraiser Saturday night.
You can get more details on the availability of the SPCA dogs in this SPCA blog post.
If you can’t adopt but would still like to help, donations are accepted online at spcawake.org/hurricane.
Other adoptable dogs and cats from Puerto Rico
Other local rescue groups taking in animals include SAFE Haven for Cats, Pawfect Match Rescue and Saving Grace.
The 17 cats taken in by SAFE Haven are in the process of being evaluated and are receiving medical care. They should be available for adoption in a week or two. SAFE Haven, an emergency placement partner of the Humane Society of the U.S., took in 30 cats from Jacksonville, Fla., displaced by Hurricane Irma three weeks ago. The group is asking for donations to help fund the medical care of the kitties.
Pawfect Match is updating their Facebook page with info about dogs available for adoption.
Saving Grace took in 17 dogs, who are currently being evaluated and will be available for adoption soon. That group is also taking donations to help with the dogs’ medical care: savinggracenc.org/donation.
The displaced animals were brought to the U.S. with funds provided by the Humane Society of the United States, and were transported by Wings of Rescue.
Comments