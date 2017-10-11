Murder charge dropped against NC teen accused of beheading his mother

The first-degree murder charge against Oliver Funes Machada, the Franklin County teen accused of beheading his mother, has been dropped.
Machada was released from Central Prison and transferred to Central Regional Hospital to evaluate his capacity to proceed in the criminal case against him, according to a news release from District Attorney Michael Waters. The state wanted to determine if Machada could understand and assist in his defense.
After a review of reports from medical professionals at Central Regional, the court determined that Machada “did not have the capacity to proceed,” according to the news release.
The state dismissed the murder charges against Machada and he will be involuntarily committed to Central Regional Hospital for mental health treatment and further evaluation.
If Machada is found in the future to be capable to participate in his case, he will be returned to the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will reinstate the murder charges against him.
Court documents showed that Machada took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia, according to a report from ABC11.
Machada, 18, was arrested in March on Morgan Drive, off Carlyle Road, and charged with first-degree murder. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office Machado told dispatchers he had killed his mother “because I felt like it.”
