What do North Carolinians ask Google the most?

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 02:28 PM

November 28, 2017 02:28 PM

What is the burning question North Carolinians ask Google to answer the most?

Turns out, it’s about weather – maybe a little less embarrassing than other states’ questions.

“Why do hurricanes form?” is the most commonly searched “why do” question on Google in North Carolina, according to All Home Connections, an AT&T retailer, which compiled data for all 50 states using Google Trends.

With a particularly active hurricane season this year, that question probably isn’t all that surprising for North Carolinians. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

All 50 states’ most-asked questions:

Alabama: Why do dogs lick

Alaska: Why do we celebrate Halloween

Arizona: Why do people lie

Arkansas: Why do we sleep

California: Why do flies like poop / Why do ankles swell / Why do birds suddenly appear / Why do girls wear makeup / Why do humans kiss / Why do humans cry / Why do I feel so alone / Why do jumping beans jump / Why do people snore

Colorado: Why do my boobs hurt

Connecticut: Why do yankees do thumbs down

Delaware: Why do dogs eat grass

District of Columbia: Why do I sweat so much

Florida: Why do I feel so alone

Georgia: Why do you love me

Hawaii: Why do roosters crow

Idaho: Why do men have nipples

Illinois: Why do dogs have tails / Why do my teeth hurt / Why do zebras have stripes

Indiana: Why do my boobs hurt / Why do cats knead

Iowa: Why do cats knead

Kansas: Why do cats knead / Why do I sweat so much

Kentucky: Why do cats knead

Louisiana: Why do people yawn

Maine: Why do leaves change color

Maryland: Why do you want to work here

Massachusetts: Why do cats hate water

Michigan: Why do I have diarrhea / Why do people cheat

Minnesota: Why do apples float

Mississippi: Why do living things need water

Missouri: Why do tomatoes split

Montana: Why do dogs eat grass

Nebraska: Why do fireflies glow

Nevada: Why do dogs lick

New Hampshire: Why do leaves change color

New Jersey: Why do yankees do thumbs down

New Mexico: Why do we dream

New York: Why do feet smell

North Carolina: Why do hurricanes form

North Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass

Ohio: Why do I hate myself / Why do guys have nipples

Oklahoma: Why do dogs lick

Oregon: Why do cats knead

Pennsylvania: Why do birds sing / Why do cats hate water / Why do dogs pant / Why do farts smell

Rhode Island: Why do cats purr

South Carolina: Why do I sweat so much / Why do kids bully

South Dakota: Why do dogs eat grass / Why do dogs eat poop

Tennessee: Why do fireflies glow

Texas: Why do ears ring / Why do eyes twitch / Why do I bruise easy / Why do my kidneys hurt / Why do my legs ache / Why do seals slap themselves / Why do they call it the birds and the bees / Why do veins pop out

Utah: Why do we yawn / Why do NFL players kneel

Vermont: Why do leaves change color

Virginia: Why do people cheat

Washington: Why do cats like boxes

West Virginia: Why do cats purr

Wisconsin: Why do fireflies glow

Wyoming: How to kiss

The survey used autocomplete data when searching the term “why do” to create a list of the top 100 questions asked and analyzed each question in Google Trends to see what each state asks the most.

This turned up “why do” questions for every state but Wyoming, which was more interested in “how” than “why.”

