A file photo of Quintiles Transnational, a medical research company in Durham. TRAVIS LONG tlong@newsobserver.com
Local

Here’s how NC ranks on Forbes’ list of best states for business

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 02:55 PM

North Carolina has consistently ranked in the top five of Forbes’ Best States for Business the last 12 years, and now it’s been awarded the top spot.

Forbes ranked North Carolina the No. 1 state in the country for business based on costs, labor supply, regulatory environment, economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life.

“North Carolina has built one of the country’s strongest business climates over the past two decades, fueled by low business costs, incentives and a young, educated workforce, many of whom have been trained at the strong universities in the state and Research Triangle Park,” Forbes said.

North Carolina ranked second last year after the N.C. General Assembly passed House Bill 2, commonly known as the “bathroom bill,” which compelled Deutsche Bank and PayPal to pause expansions in the state, Forbes said. The NBA, NCAA and ACC also pulled sporting events.

House Bill 2 required people in government facilities to use the bathroom matching the gender on their birth certificate. The most controversial parts of the law were replaced in March.

After the law was replaced, Credit Suisse continued with its expansion, adding 1,200 new jobs paying an average of more than $100,00 a year, Forbes said.

Following North Carolina on the Forbes list were Texas, Utah, Nebraska and Virginia, respectively.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

