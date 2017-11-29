A screenshot of a tweet by Fayetteville Observer sports writer Patrick Obley capturing fans singing the national anthem after the PA system failed at the start of the high school basketball game between Cape Fear and Terry Sanford in Fayetteville NC Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.
A screenshot of a tweet by Fayetteville Observer sports writer Patrick Obley capturing fans singing the national anthem after the PA system failed at the start of the high school basketball game between Cape Fear and Terry Sanford in Fayetteville NC Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. TWITTER
A screenshot of a tweet by Fayetteville Observer sports writer Patrick Obley capturing fans singing the national anthem after the PA system failed at the start of the high school basketball game between Cape Fear and Terry Sanford in Fayetteville NC Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. TWITTER

Local

The PA system wouldn’t play the national anthem. These high school fans had a Plan B.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

November 29, 2017 01:59 PM

FAYETTEVILLE

Technical difficulties during the playing of the national anthem at high school athletic events are fairly common, but such bugs typically work themselves out with a little time.

But one crowd apparently wasn’t interested in waiting around after the PA system flopped at the start of Terry Sanford’s home basketball game against Cape Fear on Tuesday. Fans on both sides of the gym belted out the Star-Spangled Banner, and a local sports writer documented the a cappella performance in a Twitter video.

“The national anthem wouldn’t play, so the Cape Fear and Terry Sanford fans took care of it,” Patrick Obley of the Fayetteville Observer tweeted along with the video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Obley, in another tweet, poked fun at the crowd, saying “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson “would say there were a lot of pitchy dawgs in the house,” but also criticized his initial tweet for misspelling the word “national.”

“This was a really cool thing,” Obley wrote. “All did it with a smile, nearly cracking up.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

    With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages.

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season
'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'
Watch as men shoot into an occupied vehicle leaving one dead 0:58

Watch as men shoot into an occupied vehicle leaving one dead

View More Video