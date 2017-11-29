The PA system wouldn’t play the national anthem. These high school fans had a Plan B.

Technical difficulties during the playing of the national anthem at high school athletic events are fairly common, but such bugs typically work themselves out with a little time.
But one crowd apparently wasn’t interested in waiting around after the PA system flopped at the start of Terry Sanford’s home basketball game against Cape Fear on Tuesday. Fans on both sides of the gym belted out the Star-Spangled Banner, and a local sports writer documented the a cappella performance in a Twitter video.
“The national anthem wouldn’t play, so the Cape Fear and Terry Sanford fans took care of it,” Patrick Obley of the Fayetteville Observer tweeted along with the video.
The natinal anthem wouldn’t play, so the Cape Fear and Terry Sanford fans took care of it #run910 pic.twitter.com/P4WM5J4qzg— Patrick M. Obley (@FO_PMO) November 29, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Obley, in another tweet, poked fun at the crowd, saying “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson “would say there were a lot of pitchy dawgs in the house,” but also criticized his initial tweet for misspelling the word “national.”
“This was a really cool thing,” Obley wrote. “All did it with a smile, nearly cracking up.”
This was a really cool thing. All did it with a smile, nearly cracking up. No consensus on where to go with the high note at the end. Randy Jackson would say there were a lot of pitchy dawgs in the house. I say the writer of the tweet can't spell "national" ... Cripes. #run910 https://t.co/j83QP2AlQd— Patrick M. Obley (@FO_PMO) November 29, 2017
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments