Farewell to Corey Lowenstein, an N&O photojournalist with passion and toughness

0:51 Deer feed as snow falls in Chatham County Pause

2:10 Take a ride up Grandfather Mountain in Friday's snow storm

3:27 His legs and hands were amputated: 'I am alive, I am so thankful"

2:09 Farewell to Corey Lowenstein: Photos by an N&O photojournalist with passion and toughness

1:36 Check out these awesome holiday lights

2:37 Have you ever heard of norovirus?

1:52 Exam stress relief comes with four legs and a tail

1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

0:28 Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title