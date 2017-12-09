Local

A school crossing guard warms hearts handing out coats for students

WILMINGTON

After nearly 20 years on the job, it stands to reason school crossing guard Minnie Galloway would be like a second mother to the students she serves.

Such traits led Galloway to bring a rack of coats to her Trask Middle School crosswalk post, where she offered them for free to keep students warm as the cold set in Wednesday and Thursday.

A Wednesday Facebook post by Kayla Thomas, a teacher at adjacent Laney High School, sparked a national outpouring of admiration for Galloway’s good deed.

“It took every ounce of restraint in my body not to put the car in park and get out and hug this woman, to thank her for using her free time to keep our students safe and for giving coats to people who may not have them,” Thomas wrote in her post. “There is still good in this world, despite what we see and hear everyday. People like her give the rest of us hope that we can all live in peace and focus on the things that really matter.”

The post was shared more than 1,100 times in a matter of days.

Many who commented said Galloway was the crossing guard when they attended the school years ago.

Many people said they were going to go home and check for unused coats they could donate to the cause.

Galloway has a history of looking out for the students, according to local reports.

She brought pencils and notebooks for any student who needed them on the first day of school and she has been known to hand out umbrellas on rainy days, WECT reported.

Galloway told WECT many students won’t take a coat, but that her effort would be worth it if just one child did.

“Sometimes I don’t know if they have them or not,” Galloway told WWAY. “Some say they have them at home, but I don’t know, I just let them go ahead and (take them) if they want them.”

