Former Miss North Carolina USA: It’s ‘round two’ to hold Trump accountable for sexual misconduct

Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct Inspired by the #MeToo movement and the fall of Harvey Weinstein, three women who previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault and harassment have now called on Congress to open an investigation into the president. Trump faced dozens of allegations of sexual-misconduct, which he has denied.

