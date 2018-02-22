Rapper Remy Ma’s sister arrested in NC for bar parking lot shooting that injures one person

The sister of Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma was arrested last week in connection with a shooting that injured one woman.
The rapper’s sister, Remeesha Alesia Blount, 27, allegedly shot a woman in the parking lot of the End Zone Lounge on New Bern Avenue and fired shots at a car occupied by three other women on Feb. 16.
When the three women tried to flee the scene, their car hit D’ericka Nicole Godley, the woman who had been shot, police said.
On Thursday, almost a week since the incident, Godley was listed in fair condition at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Never miss a local story.
Blount was arrested at an apartment complex on 3232 Hylton Drive the night of Feb. 16. She was charged with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with the weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city.
Remy Ma, whose name is Reminisce Smith, often visits the Raleigh area because the majority of her family lives in North Carolina, St. Augstine’s student newspaper the Falcon Forum reported last summer when the rapper opened a women’s clothing store, Conceited, on Capital Boulevard.
The store is named after Remy Ma’s 2006 single from her album “There’s Something about Remy: Based on a True Story.” Another sister, RaeMonique Blount, is co-owner of the store.
Remeesha Blount has a record with the Raleigh Police Department dating back to 2009. She has pending charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a gun inside city limits and assault by pointing a gun.
A magistrate ordered Remeesha Blount held without bail based on a decision that she either would be unlikely to keep a court date or would be a danger to the community if she was freed. Blount has a registered address in Raleigh.
Remy Ma was convicted of intentional assault in 2006 after she shot a former entourage member. She served more than six years in prison in New York.
She was nominated for two Grammys in 2017 for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both for “All the Way Up.”
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
Comments