That didn’t take long: Tar Heels championship sign near Raleigh is missing

Two signs trumpeting the Tar Heels’ 2017 national championship were put up by the NC DOT recently. The one along westbound Interstate 40 at the Durham County line, left, is still there. The other, along I-40 near PNC Arena, home of the N.C. State University Wolfpack, is gone. Only the sawed off posts that held the sign remain. Richard Stradling;left;Chris Seward rstradling@newsobserver.com | cseward@newsobserver.com