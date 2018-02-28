More Videos

Local

Dick’s will stop selling assault-style weapons in its Field & Stream stores, including 4 in NC

By Camila Molina And Ron Gallagher

cmolina@newsobserver.com

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 07:59 AM

Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style weapons in all its the Field & Stream stores, its CEO announced Wednesday morning, including four locations in North Carolina.

Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling assault-style weapons in its stores after the Sandy Hook shooting. It will now remove them from all its Field & Stream stores.

Chief Executive Officer Edward Stack announced the decision on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Stack said the retailer also will stop selling high-capacity magazines and won’t sell guns to anyone under 21.

The retailer said “thoughts and prayers are not enough,” in a press release following the announcement.

“Following all of the rules and laws, we sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in November of 2017,” according to the release. “It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been.”

North Carolina has four Field & Stream locations in Fayetteville, Greensboro, Hope Mills and Asheville.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

