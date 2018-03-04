Fayetteville police are looking for 2 infants abducted by their mom

Police are looking for two infants who were abducted by their mother Sunday.
Antoin Marsh, 4 months old, and Destiny Marsh, 1 year old, were taken by their mother Catrina Lucas, 20, from their grandmother’s home, Fayetteville police said on Sunday.
The Department of Social Services had placed the children in the grandmother’s home. Police have warrants for Lucas and will charge her with 2 counts of child abduction.
Lucas is accused of taking the children from the 6400 block of Winter Park Drive. All three were last seen in the area of Shaw Road, police said.
Police are asking anyone who has been in contact with Lucas or knows where the children may be to call Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477 or Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-824-9539.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
