Trump pick on bench is ‘tantamount to Hitler wreaking havoc’ among Jews, NAACP leader says

The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, head of the state NAACP, says appointing Thomas Farr as a federal judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina would be “the cruelest insult the government could place on my ancestors and millions of natives of the black belt who worked the region’s rich black soils for centuries.” Republicans who support Farr say the Raleigh-based lawyer is a victim of a smear campaign by Democrats. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com