GOP’s 8-member elections-ethics board struck down. Is a third lawsuit on the horizon?

A three-judge panel threw a new wrinkle into the oversight of elections and ethics complaints on Monday with a unanimous ruling striking down the portion of a 2017 law governing how members are appointed to the board overseeing both areas.
With absentee ballots for the May primaries set to go out on March 16, the ruling means North Carolina does not have an elections board amid an extended power struggle between Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The judges, who were acting on an order from the state Supreme Court, kept in place a recently merged State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. But they voided a portion of the 2017 law that dictated how members would be appointed to that board.
That launched a series of interpretations.
Republican lawmakers praised the ruling as protecting a “merged bipartisan elections and ethics board,” while they criticized Cooper for seeking court intervention.
Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper, described the ruling as another one striking “down Republican attempts to rig the board of elections.”
Josh Lawson, an attorney for the merged board, said Monday that he interpreted the ruling as keeping the merged board but doing away with the appointment process prescribed by lawmakers.
After the state Supreme Court issued a 4-3 ruling in January, striking down the second attempt by Republican lawmakers to revamp the elections board since Cooper was elected in November 2016, the legislators went back to the drawing board before the three-judge panel had jurisdiction over the case.
Lawmakers voted to create a nine-member board that would be made up of four Republicans, four Democrats and one unaffiliated member — all to be appointed by the governor. The parties would pass along a list of names for the governor to choose from, as has been the case with the five-member election board in place for decades. The unaffiliated voter would be chosen from a list of two names agreed upon by the eight Democrats and Republicans on the board.
Cooper has said he will allow that change, part of a larger bill, to become law without his signature.
What’s next?
The law won’t go into effect until March 15, according to Lawson.
Gerry Cohen, an attorney who worked at the General Assembly for more than three decades, issued a series of tweets, including one in which he, a registered Democrat, offered to serve on the board if the governor appointed him.
Cohen said the judge’s ruling could leave open a brief window for Cooper to appoint eight members to the board who would not be subject to Senate confirmation.
“If you look through the statute, there’s mention of a quorum as five members,” Cohen said.
The law adopted by the General Assembly last month, which was described by lawmakers as “a fix” for the problems noted by the state Supreme Court, provides for the ninth member and how that person is appointed.
The ruling could also bring a new lawsuit from the governor, or another appeal.
In his statement, Porter, the governor’s spokesman, said: “This ruling shows that for the second time our courts have struck down Republican attempts to rig the board of elections. We have confidence that their third flawed attempt last month in HB90 will meet the same fate.”
Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, and House Speaker Tim Moore, a Cleveland County Republican, issued a statement critical of any more proceedings in court. “We have addressed the court’s concerns about the board’s membership in a bill Gov. Cooper has already promised to allow to become law, and we once again encourage him to abandon taxpayer-funded and self-serving lawsuits.”
What the NC justices said
The law that merged the state elections board and ethics commission passed in 2017 despite a veto by Cooper. In addition to setting up the eight-member board struck down by the three-judge panel on Monday, the lawmakers extended the tenure of the executive director of the state elections board – selected when Republicans had control of both General Assembly and the governor’s office – at least through the 2018 elections. Kim Strach, who currently holds the position, could only be replaced if the new board chose to do so.
Strach has worked at the elections board for 18 years, first as an investigator, then as a deputy director for 13 years before being appointed director in 2013 when a Republican governor came into office.
Much about the state’s elections this year has been in flux while judges in state and federal court weigh many challenges to redistricting plans and laws such as the one that dictated the revamp of the elections board.
Though the office functions of the ethics commission and elections board merged last year, Cooper did not make any appointments to the board while his lawsuit made its way through the courts. Attorneys for Cooper argued that the governor should be able to have a say in who oversees elections.
Judges last spring shot down lawmakers’ first attempt to rein in Cooper’s control of appointments to elections boards, as part of a law they passed after he defeated McCrory and weeks before Cooper took office.
The legislature passed a new version of the law, and a panel of three judges — Jesse Caldwell, a Gaston County Democrat, Todd Burke, a Forsyth County Democrat, ad Jeff Foster, a Pitt County Republican — ruled that they did not have jurisdiction to hear the arguments Cooper was making.
The state Supreme Court took up the case and ruled on Jan. 28 that indeed the three-judge panel had jurisdiction over the case.
Writing for the court’s Democratic majority, Justice Sam “Jimmy” Ervin IV said the lawmakers were within their rights to set the size of the board and its functions.
“The General Assembly cannot, however ... structure an executive branch commission in such a manner that the Governor is unable, within a reasonable period of time, to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ because he or she is required to appoint half of the commission members from a list of nominees consisting of individuals who are, in all likelihood, not supportive of, if not openly opposed to, his or her policy preferences while having limited supervisory control over the agency and circumscribed removal authority over commission members,” Ervin wrote.
In a dissent opinion written by Chief Justice Mark Martin and joined by Justice Barbara Jackson, the Republican justices focused on partisanship.
“The structure and makeup of the Board requires members to cooperate in a bipartisan way before taking any official action and encourages neutrality and fairness,” Martin wrote. “But, strangely, the majority opinion constitutionalizes a partisan makeup of the Bipartisan State Board, which threatens to inject political gamesmanship into the implementation of our election and ethics laws and undermines the neutrality inherent in an evenly divided bipartisan composition.”
Republican Justice Paul Newby also focused on partisanship, questioning why the court should be involved in what he contended was a political question.
“With today’s sweeping opinion, the majority effectively eliminates the political question doctrine, embroiling the Court in separation-of-powers disputes for years to come,” Newby wrote. “The only separation of powers violation in this case is this Court’s encroachment on the express constitutional power of the General Assembly.”
