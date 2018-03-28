This sick baby cow was rejected by his NC herd. So he decided to become a dog.

SHARE COPY LINK Baby James, a highland cow from western NC, was shunned by his brethren after being ill at birth. Adam and Emily Hopson of Burnsville took James in and he was raised among the family dogs. Happy Hens and Highlands Farm

Baby James, a highland cow from western NC, was shunned by his brethren after being ill at birth. Adam and Emily Hopson of Burnsville took James in and he was raised among the family dogs. Happy Hens and Highlands Farm