New tower will double size of North Hills senior housing complex

A senior housing complex in Raleigh will double in size with the addition of a 15-story tower, the owners announced Friday.
With the highrise, The Cardinal at North Hills will add about 160 new units with a focus on active adults, offering a range of health care if needed for one or both spouses.
The tower will include one- and two-bedroom options for independent and assisted-living options. Penthouse apartments range from 2,200 to 3,100 square feet.
Construction would begin next year if the project gets the go-ahead from state and local agencies. The Cardinal, which opened last year, is between Six Forks Road and St. Albans Road, east of the main North Hills shopping center.
"The North Hills master-planned community really sets this apart," Andy Kohlbert, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living, said in a release. "Residents are just steps away from a variety of retail shops, restaurants, theaters, concerts, medical services, parks and walking trails, entertainment, cars and much more."
Plans include amenities that complement what is currently offered and include outdoor entertainment and additional dining options.
Tenants of both phases will be able to use a fitness center, beauty salon, healthful meals, gardens, walking trails and programs.
Kisco Senior Living is the owner of the complex. It owns centers in several states, including six others in Raleigh, Cary and Greensboro.
Atlanta-based THW Design is working on the expansion plans. The Cardinal operation is a joint venture with Welltower, based in Ohio, a real estate investment trust that specializes in funding real estate for health-care infrastructure.
Kohlberg said there is a waiting list for The Cardinal, and its popularity is driving the expansion. There is increased demand for senior housing in retirement communities that offer a continuum of health care in an urban setting, he said.
Earlier this year, The Reserve at North Hills announced plans for a five-story, 189-unit independent and assisted-living senior housing complex nearby on St. Albans Drive.
