Nashville music chain opening Glenwood South venue

The Tin Roof chain of live music venues based in Nashville is planning to open a bar and restaurant in the Glenwood South district near downtown Raleigh.
The company has 15 bars and restaurants in several states, including one in Charlotte and one in Myrtle Beach. Its first establishment opened in 2002 in Nashville, tapping into that city's music scene.
Owner and CEO Bob Franklin on Thursday said he has been watching Raleigh grow over the past decade, both downtown and along Glenwood Avenue, and decided now was the time to enter the market.
"I love the city a lot," Franklin said. "I love the indoor-outdoor feel of the street. It reminds me a lot of Nashville — mid-sized southern cities with similar cultures."
Tin Roof in Raleigh will have live music most nights, providing a stage for local and regional musicians who haven't signed with major record labels.
Franklin said the project will entail major renovation inside, while the outside of the building will basically remain intact. Pending approvals from the city, he said, construction could begin in July and Tin Roof could be open for business by the end of this year.
Earlier this month the property owner for 300 Glenwood Ave. filed a site review application with the city for the 5,500-square foot two-story building. Zoning there permits seven-stories mixed-use development.
The 78-year-old building was for a long time the location of Clark Art, which has been in business since 1923. The art supply store was owned and operated by Owen and Doris Walker for more than 50 years; both Walkers passed away in their 90s last year.
The family sold the store at Glenwood Avenue and West Lane streets more than six years ago to Lanewood LLC, a real estate investment company managed by Charles Long, who is a founder of Centerline Digital, a marketing firm that is located nearby.
Lanewood paid $800,000 for the building and land. Since then, property values in downtown Raleigh have soared. Glenwood Avenue, in particular, has sprouted construction for hotels, offices and residential towers.
Long is the principal in several limited liability companies that have purchased three other buildings and a vacant lot in the area on the west side of downtown in recent years.
One of those, Center Line Properties, bought a headquarters building at 310 S. Harrington St. in the warehouse district for $1.5 million in 2005. It was most recently been assessed at $2.4 million.
Related companies have purchased another two buildings and a vacant lot in the area on the west side of downtown in recent years.
