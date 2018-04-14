March For Science returns to downtown Raleigh

Saturday morning brings the second annual March For Science to downtown Raleigh's Halifax Mall — an event that will attempt to thread the needle between politics and partisanship.

"It's such a weird thing," said science comedian Brian Malow, who will serve as emcee for the staged part of the program. "It's political because there's no getting around it. But it's nonpartisan because science is our best tool to get past biases and see reality."

It happens on Halifax Mall, commencing with a 9:45 a.m. children's march around the mall's perimeter. The program includes a dozen speakers plus hands-on scientific activities and experiments for kids.

The bill of speakers includes Marshall Brain, founder of the educational website HowStuffWorks.com, and wildlife researcher Luke Dollar.

A year ago, the inaugural Raleigh March for Science was one of more than 600 coordinated events worldwide with overall attendance estimated at 1 million people. Organizers of the 2017 Raleigh march estimated that local attendance topped 5,000 people.

Here and elsewhere, many of the attendees came bearing signs with pointed messages aimed at President Trump's environmental policies.

"I think people are voicing concerns and pushing back and resisting the government decisions being made with regard to leadership positions," said Amy Hellmers of Raleigh, one of the local march's co-organizers. "Are we out of the woods, have we made progress? There have been a few victories. But there remain the same challenges as a year ago."