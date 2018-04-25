Durham woman tried to sell stolen baseball card worth $900 to collectors, police say

Giancarlo Cruz Michael Stanton signed the world's largest sports contract, $325 million over 13 years, in 2008 for his debut professional baseball season with the Florida Marlins.
His limited-edition rookie baseball card sells online for between $700 and $8,000.
Raleigh police on Tuesday accused a 37-year-old woman of trying to sell a stolen Stanton card to collectors for $900, which investigators say it is worth.
Tanya S. Thompson, of Galaxy Court in Durham, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen goods and two felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, according to an arrest warrant filed Tuesday in Wake County.
Investigators say Thompson "unlawfully and willfully did possess a Bowman Chrome 2008 Mike Stanton rookie baseball card" that had been taken from a Raleigh man's home this month. The card was listed as number 81 of 225 cards created by the manufacturer.
Investigators say the offenses happened on April 10 and April 11. They say Thompson tried to sell the card at the Trading Co-Op on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh and Cards At The Cages in Greensboro.
The arrest warrant did not indicate how police targeted Thompson for investigation of the stolen card.
Thompson remained in custody at the Wake County jail Tuesday night. She was being held under a $5,000 bail.
