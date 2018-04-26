Raleigh's July Fourth fireworks to leave downtown and return to fairgrounds area

Raleigh fireworks fans, rejoice!
The city's Fourth of July fireworks are being moved out of downtown and back to the State Fairgrounds and PNC Arena area.
Downtown's changing skylines and continued construction are the main reasons for the change, according to a city news release.
Two sets of fireworks have been launched in different places in downtown for the past six years, but some people complained that they could only see one display.
In addition to construction and fireworks being blocked by building, traffic in downtown was another factor for moving the fireworks show.
"The nature of a short, time-limited event placed considerable stress on the downtown street grid, resulting in congestion that limited access and contributed to significant traffic delays following the fireworks display," according to the news release.
The gates to PNC Arena will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks are schedule to launch at 9:30 pm. on July 4, with a rain date of July 5. They'll be launched from the Varsity Lot at N.C. State University, with no major visual obstructions.
PNC is at 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.
Other July Fourth events still planned include the Keep RLGH Independent 4 Miler at Dorothea Dix Park, the Fourth of July Day Party in downtown, a concert featuring the Barenaked Ladies at Red Hat Amphitheater and the annual Fourth of July Celebration at the State Capitol grounds.
Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson
