Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte need more charter schools in poor areas, report says

Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are home to many charter schools, but a new national report says those three areas are filled with places where lower-income families don't have access to these non-traditional public schools.

A new report from the conservative Thomas B. Fordham Institute says there are hundreds of "charter school deserts" in the U.S., which it defines as three or more contiguous census tracts that have poverty rates greater than 20 percent but that have no charter schools.

The report, released Thursday, found 14 charter school deserts in North Carolina, including nine in the Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte metro areas. The other five are in rural areas.

"We think there are plenty of cities that are saturated with charters, but when you can zoom in at the census track level, you can see census tracks that are pretty poor and they have no other option than their traditional school," said Amber Northern, senior vice president for research at the Fordham Institute.

The areas with charter school deserts can be viewed by going to https://edexcellence.net/charter-school-deserts.

But the report is being met with skepticism by some North Carolina educators.

Cheryl Turner, a longtime Charlotte charter school leader and member of the North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board, burst out laughing when told the study had labeled large parts of Charlotte as charter school deserts.

"You've got to be kidding me!" she said. "I think Charlotte may be oversaturated. There are charters everywhere."





