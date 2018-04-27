23-year-old woman shot man in downtown Raleigh after he tried to rob her, police say

Police say a 23-year-old woman shot and injured a man in downtown Raleigh on Thursday afternoon after he tried to rob her.
Jonathan Tyrone Peace, 28, was shot in the chest around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on South Blount Street. He was taken to WakeMed hospital for treatment and has been charged with common law robbery, Raleigh police said Friday morning.
Morgan Matthews was walking on South Blount Street near Wolfe when the attempted robbery occurred, according to police.
"Matthews fired her weapon to stop him from attacking her and stayed on the scene until police arrived," the department said in a news release.
A 911 caller told police he saw a young woman attacked by a man before she shot him in the chest Thursday afternoon. The caller said there was "a confrontation between two citizens."
"Holy s***! Shots fired!" the caller said. "The victim is down – one gunshot wound to the chest."
The caller said Morgen dropped the gun after Peace fell to the sidewalk. The caller said he sent her into a store, and someone from the store picked up the gun.
Police said Peace's injury was not life-threatening. As of Friday morning, he had not been taken to the Wake County jail.
Dwayne Taylor, 22, of Raleigh said Matthews, who lives in Cary, was his girlfriend and texted him Thursday afternoon and said she had shot someone.
"I just shot someone," she texted.
"What???" Taylor texted back.
"Come down here please," Matthews reportedly wrote. "I just got attacked."
Taylor, who said he has known Matthews since fourth grade, described her as a petite woman. He said she obtained a gun permit last year and had just purchased a firearm last week.
