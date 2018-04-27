'Ghosts' go out on the roads to help the N.C. State Highway Patrol combat impaired driving

With dramatic opera music and dark video, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is unveiling its newest weapon against drunk drivers, the Ghost Patrol Car.
The Ghost is a police-equipped Dodge Charger, with a V-8 engine and all-wheel drive like the patrol's regular marked and unmarked Chargers, the highway patrol said.
It while marked with the agency logo and "state trooper" on the sides, hood and trunk, it has a subdued color scheme that is almost all black rather than the decades-old black-and-silver of regular marked cars.
And, the patrol's commander, Col. Glenn McNeill, said in announcing the new cars, it "glows in the dark."
Each of the highway patrol's eight troops will be assigned one Ghost car, McNeill said.
The first one was given to Trooper J.A. Thomas, who is assigned to Vance County, northeast of Raleigh in Troop C. Interstate 85 crosses the county.
Thomas, McNeill said, has led the state all law enforcement officers in the state in investigations and arrests of impaired drivers for the past four years.
The car assignment is pleasant recognition, but, "If I saved one life, it's a greater reward in the community" than getting the first Ghost, Thomas said in the announcement video that the agency posted on its Facebook page.
A highway patrol spokesman, Sgt. Chris Knox, said the car is considered a marked car, though it is less obvious in daylight and its decals reflect light differently at night.
The goal of the Ghost is not to have invisible units stalking drivers on the highways at night, but to raise awareness of impaired driving and to start discussions about the problem, Knox said.
The car, Knox said, is one way to "keep the conversation going" about the need to keep impaired drivers off the roads.
The video opens with the haunting lyrics and pounding music of composer Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" from his opera "O Fortuna," composed in the mid-1930s.
