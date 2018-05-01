Peter Hans will lead NC's community college system

Peter Hans, a government relations adviser and former member of the UNC system and community college boards, will be the next president of North Carolina's community college system.
Hans, of Raleigh, was announced Tuesday as the leader for the 58-college system after a vote of the State Board of Community Colleges.
He will succeed the acting president, Jennifer Haygood, who stepped into the role after the abrupt departure of Jimmie Williamson last year. Williamson served a little more than a year and later said he was forced out of the job.
Hans, who will make $275,000 annually, will lead the state's community colleges during a time of increasing pressure to graduate more students, even as enrollment has declined during a healthy economic period. Economists predict that the vast majority of jobs will require some kind of training beyond high school.
Hans, who helped build a bipartisan government relations business at law firms with former Lt. Gov. Dennis Wicker, a Democrat, has been mostly aligned with Republican elected leaders. He was a senior policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth from 1995-99, then-U.S. Rep. Richard Burr in 1999-2001 and U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Dole, in 2001-02.
With experience on both the community college and UNC boards, he is seen as someone who could bring the two systems closer together.
Hans served three terms on the UNC Board of Governors, including chairman from 2012 to 2014. He served a six-year term on the State Board of Community Colleges, starting in 1997, and became vice chairman.
Since 2016, he served as a consultant to UNC President Margaret Spellings, working on issues of technology, health care, strategic planning and K-12 education. He also was a consultant to UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper, advising on the recent proposed deal to merge operations with Atrium, formerly Carolina HealthCare System. That negotiation dissolved when the two parties could not reach agreement.
Hans grew up in Southport and Hendersonville. He is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, and received a master's degree in liberal arts with a concentration in international relations from Harvard University.
He served on the State Banking Commission and is a trustee of Rex Hospital.
Comments