Morrisville police seek witnesses to traffic accident

The Morrisville Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone who might have witnessed a traffic accident Saturday night at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Factory Shops Road.
Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a black Jeep Wrangler and a white pickup. The Jeep was on its side up against a utility pole and guardrail.
Police said the investigation suggests that both vehicles were traveling on Airport Boulevard from Interstate 40 when a third vehicle possibly pulled out from Aerial Center Parkway and into the path of the pickup. The pickup's driver swerved to the right to avoid a collision but hit the Jeep, causing it to overturn.
The people in the Jeep were taken to a hospital.
Police ask anyone who saw the accident to call Sgt. J. Almond at 919-463-1610 or email him at jalmond@townofmorrisville.org.
