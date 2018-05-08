Monika Johnson-Hostler, Chair of the Wake County School Board, announced that schools would close on May 16th because so many teachers requested the day off to go to a protest in Raleigh. Chris Seward
Monika Johnson-Hostler, Chair of the Wake County School Board, announced that schools would close on May 16th because so many teachers requested the day off to go to a protest in Raleigh. Chris Seward

These North Carolina school districts are closing May 16 so teachers can rally in Raleigh

By T. Keung Hui And Ann Doss Helms

May 08, 2018 04:29 PM

More than a third of North Carolina's public school students will not have classes on May 16 because schools will be closed due to the teacher rally planned that day in Raleigh.

Thousands of teachers from across North Carolina are expected to come to Raleigh for the "March For Students and Rally For Respect" to lobby state lawmakers for better pay and working conditions.

Because of all the expected teacher absences, 11 North Carolina school districts have announced they'll close school on May 16. Those districts represent more than 500,000 students, or 33 percent of the state's public school students.

The school districts that are canceling classes on May 16 are:

Asheville City

Cabarrus County

Chapel Hill-Carrboro

Charlotte-Mecklenburg

Durham County

Guilford County

Iredell-Statesville

Mooresville Grade School District

Nash-Rocky Mount

Orange County

Wake County

Wake County, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County are the state's three largest school systems.

The school closings are forcing families to make alternative childcare plans.

School districts are also arranging meals for at least some of their low-income students who'd go hungry if they were not in school. Schools are also making plans to accommodate students who have exams on May 16.

