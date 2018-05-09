Feds will allow drones to deliver medical supplies in NC

A N.C. Department of Transportation project to test the use of drones to carry medical supplies around the state has been approved by the federal government.
NCDOT's proposal was one of only 10 accepted into the Federal Aviation Administration’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program, a three-year effort launched by the Trump administration last fall to test drones for various purposes to help determine how to safely expand their use in the U.S. The government had received 210 applications.
NCDOT is working with private companies to set up a network of distribution centers that use unmanned aircraft systems or UAS to deliver blood and other medical supplies faster. The drone delivery companies, including Matternet, Flytrex and Zipline, operate overseas but not in the U.S.
Also involved are UAS software companies such as PrecisionHawk of Raleigh, which NCDOT has been working with to develop systems that track drones as they fly.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the 10 teams chosen for the test program at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. On hand was NCDOT's chief deputy secretary David Howard.
"Being selected for this program will allow us to learn more about how drones can safely be used in new ways to help our citizens," Howard said in a statement.
The commercial use of drones has been limited by federal safety rules that require that drone pilots be able to see their craft while they’re flying. Trump announced the test program in late October to allow exceptions to the federal rules and demonstrate how drones can be safely integrated “into the national airspace system.”
