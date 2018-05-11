Joe Van Gogh Coffee will leave Duke amid strife over rap music complaint

The owner of Joe Van Gogh Coffee is cutting ties with Duke University, he said Friday, to preserve the company’s "brand independence without conditions."

Company owner Robbie Roberts said in a statement on the Joe Van Gogh website that the decision would be effective immediately and that all employees of the coffee shop on Duke’s campus would be offered jobs either at other shops or in the production offices.

He said that includes the two baristas who were fired Monday after Duke’s vice president for student affairs, Larry Moneta, complained about rap music that was playing in the store during his stop there for tea and a muffin. Lyrics in the music included profanity and the n-word.

Roberts, in response to campus protests and national news coverage of the incident, apologized that the baristas were fired and offered to rehire them, and Duke University President Vincent Price apologized that Moneta’s complaint had resulted in the firings. He said the events had illustrated — again — that Duke has "more work to do to make our community the dynamic, diverse and welcoming community of students, faculty, and staff we aspire it to be."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK A group of nearly 20 protestors marched into the offices Larry Moneta, Duke’s Vice President for Student Affairs to voice their opposition to the firing of two employees of the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on the Duke University campus. Robert Willett

In his release, Roberts indicated the events had made him rethink being in business on campus.

"During the past several days, I have reflected on our core values and what I want to embrace and advocate as a small business owner," he wrote. “Joe Van Gogh has always been about bringing people together, not driving them apart. We are open to all people and we value people over our profits. We always have. For years, we have nurtured these values to the communities we serve, specifically through the strengths and talents of our staff of baristas.

"I want to thank Joe Van Gogh employees and customers and everyone who has shared their candor with me during this period. I am grateful to live in a society where all voices – positive or not — can be heard and met with understanding. I hope that we can become a more tolerant society by working through difficulties such as this one."



