'This final journey.' 5-year-old Raleigh girl with inoperable brain tumor dies.

Avery Ann Neill, a 5-year-old girl who was diagnosed in December with an inoperable brain tumor, died Sunday at her North Raleigh home.

The News & Observer has been documenting Avery and her family for months as they navigated medical options and tried to make every day count. A story was published online last week about Avery's mother, Emily Neill, preparing to spend her last Mother's Day with Avery.

Emily and her husband, Andy Neill, have two other children: Bekah, who is Avery's twin sister, and 3-year-old James.

Since Avery’s diagnosis, Emily Neill, a neonatal intensive care nurse, has written about Avery's journey since the diagnosis. A Facebook group, Bravery for Avery, has more than 50,000 members.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Children diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumor typically have nine to 12 months to live. Avery died six months after she was diagnosed.

On Friday afternoon, Emily posted that Avery’s tumor had begun to progress, and her condition quickly worsened over the weekend.

On Sunday night, a family member wrote the following post:





“Thank you to everyone for your support and concern for Avery and her family. They will need your prayers now more than ever. Avery went to be with Jesus at 5:15 p.m. this evening, surrounded by family and close friends. Bekah and James were able to give her hugs and kisses, and Bekah helped give her a bath, chose Avery’s favorite towel and pajamas, brushed her hair, and helped prepare Avery for this final journey. We are taking time as a family to process this immense loss and grieve together. Please be patient with us as we circle around the Neills so we can try to be as strong for them as they have been for Avery.”



