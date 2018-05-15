Federal appeals court orders halt to work on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

A federal appeals court has ordered a halt to construction of Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline, finding that restrictions against harming wildlife are inadequate for the controversial 600-mile natural gas project.

Three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said in a ruling issued late Tuesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to set clear limits for impact on threatened or endangered species. The judges said that “the limits set by the agency are so indeterminate that they undermine . . . the enforcement and monitoring function under the Endangered Species Act.”

The case was brought against the pipeline by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of the Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife and the Virginia Wilderness Committee.

“Like other agencies, the Fish and Wildlife Service rushed this pipeline approval through under intense political pressure to meet developers’ timelines,” SELC attorney D.J. Gerken said via email. “It’s foolish and shortsighted to risk losing rare species for an unnecessary and costly pipeline boondoggle.”

A spokeswoman for Dominion, which is leading a coalition of companies in building the massive project, which would pass through North Carolina, said the decision affects only certain areas along the route where specific species have been identified.

“We remain confident in the project approvals and the ACP will continue to move forward with construction as scheduled,” spokeswoman Jen Kostyniuk said via email. “We will fully comply as required while we continue to construct the project. Although we disagree with the outcome of the court’s decision, and are evaluating our options, we are committed to working with the agency to address the concerns raised by the court’s order.”

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline starts in West Virginia, crosses into Virginia’s mountainous Highland County and drops down the center of the state to North Carolina.

It was unclear how much of a disruption Tuesday's ruling might be for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The judges said they would explain their reasoning in a forthcoming opinion.

Opponents have castigated Virginia state environmental agencies, saying they deferred to federal entities and failed to give the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and also the Mountain Valley Pipeline a full review.

Though the state Department of Environmental Quality has said that both pipelines were subjected to the most thorough scrutiny of any such projects, the agency has opened a 30-day comment period for the public to weigh in on whether more needs to be done.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has said that he sympathizes with protesters concerned about the environment and property rights but that state and federal agencies must be allowed to follow protocol and evaluate the projects based on scientific review.