Here's the other group that's in downtown Raleigh today. (It also wants education changes.)

More than 10,000 North Carolina teachers are gathering in Raleigh on Wednesday to push for better pay and working conditions, but there's also another group that is hosting an event downtown in hopes of being heard by state lawmakers.

The Divine Nine, a group of black Greek organizations in the state, is having its annual N.C. Legislative Day. Nearly 1,000 members are expected to gather at Halifax Mall, and Gov. Roy Cooper plans to address the crowd at 10 a.m.

Tony Knox, who heads The Divine Nine, said education is a big part of the organization's legislative agenda.

"We've come together to discuss and present our legislative issues that affect our community, including, of course, education," he said.

Knox said the organization supports teachers "100 percent" in their quest for more funding for public education.

"That teachers' salaries are 37th in the nation; that's not good enough," he said. "We've got to get our teachers a professional salary and move them up. We also have to provide the money so students can have the proper infrastructure. North Carolina is better than that."



