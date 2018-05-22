Knightdale will get a large soccer complex thanks to land donation

Plans for a large soccer complex in Knightdale were announced on Tuesday, a project that is expected to feed an increasing enthusiasm for the sport that is growing faster than the region's population.
The complex was made possible by a land donation from longtime Knightdale-based Wake Stone Corp., which makes construction aggregate and limestone-based agricultural supplements. The company is giving the town 40 acres, valued at $2 million, toward the five-field soccer project.
The Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to chip in $1 million in restaurant and hotel taxes toward the $9.5 million phase. Wake Stone intends to donate another 40 acres to build another five fields, that could also be funded by county occupancy taxes.
The N.C. Football Club will maintain the soccer complex and run youth programs there.
Construction is expected to begin this fall. The company has been working on the plan with the town for a year.
"We've been in Knightdale almost 50 years, and this was an opportunity to grow with this community," Wake Stone president Sam Bratton said in an interview. "We felt this provided a great recreational opportunity. We've always given back. We certainly have contributed significantly to Knightdale and others."
The N.C. Football Club had a 16 percent increase in membership last year, according to the town's funding application. Its youth club's first season, last fall, had nearly 14,000 players ages 3 to 18.
But there are no soccer fields in eastern Wake County with regular access, the town says. Once the 10 fields are built, it could handle up to 1,600 additional players.
According to the town, the demand for soccer in Wake County is 29 percent higher than the national average. The county will have to expand soccer fields to meet the demand in what is also a fast-growing region.
The annual economic impact for the soccer complex is predicted to be $6.2 million.
Every weekend, there are more than 200 N.C. Football Club teams playing in traveling soccer leagues throughout the state and southeast. Day and overnight visitors attend the games.
Wake Stone was involved in a basketball facility project that fell apart in 2016 after a Matthews-based group was unable to put together the funding it had proposed. The company at the time said it still wanted to donate the land on the northwest corner of Forestville and Old Crews roads to the city.
Staff writer Aaron Moody contributed.
This story will be updated
Comments