Washed out North Raleigh road will be closed for three months

It will take about three months for the city to reopen a North Raleigh road that was washed out when a culvert failed during Monday's heavy rain.

Newton Road will remain closed to through traffic between Six Forks and Falls of Neuse roads through the end of August while the city and its contractor design and replace the culvert and repair the road.

At one time, the culvert consisted of two 72-inch corrugated metal pipes that carried a creek under the road. Photos taken in March show that one of the pipes had been filled in with mud and debris. The city had been monitoring the culvert and planned to begin making repairs in July, said Veronica High, the city's stormwater administrator.

Now it will push ahead with a full replacement.

The city says nearly four inches of rain fell in North Raleigh in less than two hours Monday night, dislodging the functioning corrugated pipe under the road. As water eroded the soil around the culvert, the pavement above gave way, creating a 30-foot-long gully across both lanes of the road.

The collapse also broke a water main and left an underground gas line exposed. PSNC Energy will monitor the gas pipe while the culvert and roadway are replaced, High said.

The city is using other pipes to provide water to customers in the area.

City workers have been working this week to stabilize the collapsed roadway and create a channel for the creek. That work should be completed Sunday, High said.