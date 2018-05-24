Woman had children serve as 'lookouts' while she stole video games from Target, police say

A woman is accused of using two children as "lookouts" while she stole video games from a Target store in Raleigh.
Police believe Ashley Nicole Reed, 29, of Jacksonville stole 34 Nintendo Switch video games from Target on Old Wake Forest Road on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant.
Investigators say she stole 15 video games while a 10-year-old girl acted as a lookout and 19 more games while a 6-year-old boy was posted to warn her if someone approached. The children are siblings, according to police.
Reed has been charged with two felony counts of larceny, one felony count each of organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit larceny, along with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Reed was taken into custody at the store, court records say. Investigators think she conspired with an adult relative of the children to commit the offenses.
Police transported Reed to the Wake County jail, where she was held under a $10,000 bail. As conditions for her release, a magistrate ordered Reed to not have contact with her alleged accomplice and not to return to any Target store.
