A Wake County judge will order the release of law enforcement video in police-beating case

A Wake County judge agreed on Friday to release video from body and dashboard cameras from Wake County sheriff deputies, Raleigh police and N.C. Highway Patrol troopers who responded to an incident on April 3 where a Raleigh man suffered dog bites and injuries during an encounter with the officers.

Judge A. Graham Shirley announced that he will issue an order after a brief hearing in Wake County Superior Court in response to a petition from The News & Observer and Capitol Broadcasting on behalf of WRAL News. The video will be released Wednesday, he said.

Shirley said given the amount of publicity that already has been given to the case any concerns about jeopardizing the officers' ability to receive a fair trial could be handled at the jury selection process.

The order comes 10 days after a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments against Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell and N.C. Highway Patrol Troopers Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis.

They are accused of beating and injuring Kyron Dwain Hinton, 29, with flashlights and a police dog.

Hinton was in the middle of North Raleigh Boulevard near Yonkers Road at about 10:30 p.m. that night after losing all his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor.

Raleigh police, the Wake County sheriff's department, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and attorneys representing all but one of the law enforcement officers did not protest the release.

Rick Gammon, the Raleigh attorney representing Broadwell, the deputy charged with felonious assault and willfully failing to discharge duties, submitted his response on Thursday to a petition for release of the video footage from media outlets.





Raleigh police earlier this week released recordings of 911 calls and radio traffic from the incident.

In his response to the petition, Gammon offered a glimpse of a defense strategy for Broadwell — a strategy described by the attorney representing Kyron Dwain Hinton as trying to shift the blame for what happened that night to the victim.

Broadwell was one of three law enforcement officers accused of beating and injuring Hinton with flashlights and a police dog.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. April 3, when Hinton, 29, was confronted by officers as he stood in the middle of North Raleigh Boulevard near the intersection of Yonkers Road.

Hinton has said he left a sweepstakes parlor shortly before the incident and was headed to downtown Raleigh when police stopped him.

A member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was the first officer on the scene.

Five calls were made to 911 emergency dispatchers reporting that a man was in the middle of the intersection creating a disturbance, Gammon said in the court document.

“The callers reported that Mr. Hinton was screaming, yelling, and acting in a threatening manner.

Two callers reported that Hinton possessed a firearm, though no such weapon was found on him.

That information was relayed by dispatchers to all officers responding to the scene, Gammon stated, and Broadwell arrived on the scene with those details shaping his response.

The state trooper who was first on the scene, according to Gammon, also had sent out a “Code 10-18” over police radios, a phrase used when a law enforcement officer “believes that urgent and immediate assistance is needed to protect the safety of the public and the officer.”

Broadwell arrived on the scene with Loki, a police dog.

Hinton, who has said he had just lost all his money at Good Luck Sweepstakes, a place near the intersection, acknowledges being upset that night.

"I was angry," he said in a recent recollection of the incident. "I didn't say I wasn't, and I was moving my arms and hands from side to side, but not with a threatening action."

Hinton said he did not make any threatening gestures or threats, but acknowledged "talking junk. I was saying, 'Why you stopped me? This is some b******t.' I didn't threaten nobody. I didn't have a gun."

Hinton said he was punched in the face and then was on the ground on his stomach when a police dog bit him on his side, arms and head.

"I didn't hit nobody," he said. I "didn't grab nobody. I really couldn't."

At a news conference on the same afternoon that a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments against Broadwell and the two state troopers — Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis, Hinton hinted at what video from that night would show.

"You guys are here because of pictures and word of mouth," he told reporters. "When you see the actual video clip, it's worse than a horror movie."

The state Highway Patrol has responded that it will not protest the release of video recorded that night, and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has given a similar response.

Gammon said a "piecemeal release" in which video was made public but not recordings of the 911 calls and police radio traffic would “create a serious threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice” and jeopardize Broadwell’s right to a fair trial.

Gammon also contends that Hinton was “under the influence of numerous illegal and impairing substances, including cocaine and marijuana,” as well as alcohol.

They contend that EMS officers who responded to the scene injected Hinton twice with Versed, a sedative, “to subdue him so that he could be safely transported.”

Law enforcement officers had placed handcuffs and restraints on Hinton after he had been bitten by the police dog.

Gammon also noted that medical personnel had administered Haldol, an anti-psychotic, after Hinton had been taken to the hospital.

Gammon also highlighted Hinton’s arrest record, noting that he had been convicted in 2003 of robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor driving while impaired, possession of drugs and misdemeanor assault on a female.

On April 1, two days before the incident, Gammon said, Hinton was involved in an assault in Garner in which “he suffered a nasal fracture and a wound to his right eye area and received medical treatment for those injuries.”

On the incident report filed by the Garner police, the officer checked a box for minor injuries but did not report broken bones.