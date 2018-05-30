Videos show Wake County deputy striking and police dog biting man in Raleigh street

Video by police and bystanders have opened a window on questionable use of force during an incident last month that resulted in assault charges against three law enforcement officers.

The videos released Wednesday linked to the April 3 incident show a Wake County sheriff's deputy release his police dog on Kyron Dwain Hinton, who was already surrounded by other officers.





Hinton was standing in the middle of Raleigh Boulevard as traffic sped by on the multi-lane road. The 29-year-old man had drawn the attention of passersby who put in a series of calls to emergency dispatchers.

A state highway patrol trooper was the first to arrive on the scene, and video released Wednesday shows the trooper standing close to Hinton as several Raleigh police officers arrive.

The officers from the two agencies talked to Hinton, but did not have any weapons drawn.

Then a Wake County deputy arrives with a police dog.

As the deputy gets close to Hinton, according to the videos, he calls out: “Get on the ground now or you're gonna get bit. Get on the ground or you're gonna get bit. Get on the ground or you're gonna get bit.”

The video then shows the deputy strike Hinton, and the deputy is heard saying, "Get him, get him, get him!"

The deputy, along with about a half-dozen officers, converged on Hinton. The deputy can be heard yelling, "Let go of my dog!" while Hinton cries out.

At one point, one of the officers yells repeatedly, "Get that f---king dog out of here!"

The struggle went on for about five minutes. Afterward, the deputy told the other officers that he gave Hinton a command and "he wouldn't get on the ground." He also said he thought it was a 10-80, police code for a chase in progress.

The video provided by a passing motorist shows Hinton standing still when the deputy approached with the barking dog.

"I punched him in the face while Loki was biting him," the deputy is heard saying.. "I gave him a chance to get on the ground ... hands up. He was fighting my dog. He's on something."

The deputy's radio was broken during the scuffle and he used another officer's device to call his supervisor.

The deputy told his supervisor that he thought Hinton had a gun and that he had to go back and get the dog out of his vehicle.

Since the incident, charges have been filed against Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell and state Highway Patrol troopers Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis.





The case has highlighted questions about excessive use of force, and a 2-year-old North Carolina law that requires people seeking release of police body camera and dashboard video to make their case before a judge.

Last week, Judge A. Graham Shirley ordered the release of video and audio recordings from the Wake County Sheriff's Department, the Raleigh police department and state troopers in response to a petition from The News & Observer and other media companies.

The Raleigh Police Department issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"As with any situation where a citizen is injured, this matter is of great concern to the Raleigh Police Department. This matter was proactively referred to the Wake County District Attorney's office for independent review. Both the Department and all Raleigh Police Department officers involved in this incident have fully cooperated with the District Attorney's office and the State Bureau of Investigation in the criminal investigation of this incident. The Raleigh Police Department is confident that the judicial process will be thorough and will follow the facts of this case wherever they lead. We will remain cooperative and transparent."

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and Diana Powell, executive director of NC Justice Served, have said they know the video will raise questions and cause many in the community to want to have their voices heard.

“I understand that these cases are difficult and expose what can appear to be deep rifts within our community," Freeman said last week after the judge approved the release of the video. "...The question under the law is whether the use of force by the officers who have been charged was excessive in light of all the known circumstances. As District Attorney, I am asking our community to allow the justice system to operate. While we understand and respect that there may be individuals who want their voices heard throughout this process, we pray that such actions be done peaceably.”

