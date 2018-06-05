US Coast Guard rescues man who appeared to have seizure on fishing boat off NC coast

The U.S. Coast Guard and local paramedics rescued a man who was suffering seizure-like symptoms and was unconscious from a fishing boat off the North Carolina coast on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard's Wilmington command center received the report about a man onboard a 56-foot charter fishing boat "Dancin' Outlaw" 15 miles south of Beaufort Inlet, according to a Coast Guard news release.
A 47-foot motor life boat crew from the Fort Macon Coast Guard station launched with two paramedics from the Atlantic Beach Fire Department onboard.
The crew arrived, transferred paramedics onboard the Outlaw and escorted the fishing vessel back to the Fort Macon station.
When they arrived, the man was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City by the Atlantic Beach Fire Department. The man had not been named as of about 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Coast Guard did not release his condition.
“The crew of the Dancin Outlaw stayed in constant communication and worked to meet us halfway to the station, cutting down time," said Petty Officer 3rd Class James D. Sellers, coxswain for the case. "We're also glad to work hand in hand with our local partner agency, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, to provide care and a timely medevac."
