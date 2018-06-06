North Raleigh couple charged with mentally abusing their pre-teen daughter

A couple has charged with inflicting "serious mental injury" on their pre-teen daughter for more than two years at their North Raleigh home.
Russel Jay Smith, 47, and Lindsey Michelle Smith, 38, surrendered Tuesday night after police obtained arrest warrants charging them with negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.
Police say the Smiths abused their daughter by putting her through "extreme isolation" and "ostracism." They also say the couple failed to provide an adequate education for the child and forced to to remain standing for hours.
The girl was 11 when the abuse began, police wrote in court documents.
The investigation began when police were called to the Smith home on May 30, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said. Police got Child Protective Services involved.
When Russell Smith surrendered, he also was served with a misdemeanor assault charge from May 30.
The arrest warrants for the abuse charges cite a period of April 1, 2016, through the end of May.
The Smiths own a 6,900-square-foot home on a half-acre on Spyglass Way. The property is valued at $758,758.
The Smiths were each held in lieu of $100,000 bail pending court appearances.
