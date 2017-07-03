NC Pride organizers apologize to Jewish groups

1:03 38th annual festival celebrates and protects Eno River Pause

0:53 Scenes from the 32nd NC Pride Festival and Parade

1:32 NCCU's new chancellor introduced

1:17 Watch wolf pups learning to howl at Museum of Life and Science

1:44 Farming together changes father-son relationship

1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch

0:09 United accused one father of inappropriately touching son. Now family deals with the aftermath

1:27 Astronaut regales NCCU graduates with inspiring tale of reaching for the stars

0:53 Commencement 2017 a day of goodbyes for Duke’s graduates and leaders