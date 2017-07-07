Why Durham diners may have to wait to drink on Sunday mornings

While people in Raleigh and Carborro can enjoy adult beverages before 10 a.m. this Sunday, diners and drinkers in Durham could have to wait until August.
Carborro and Raleigh leaders called special meetings and approved the change this week after Gov. Roy Cooper on June 30 signed into law Senate Bill 155, which allows alcohol to be sold in restaurants and stores before noon on Sundays if local governments approve.
The Chapel Hill Town Council plans to vote on the change Monday night.
The Durham City Council, however, plans to discuss a Durham ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol before noon on Sundays at its July 27 work session, which is the first meeting after the council’s summer break.
City Attorney Patrick Baker plans to provide a draft ordinance next week with the intention of having it on the July 27 work session agenda, Baker said.
The City Council could decide to suspend the rules and vote on the ordinance at the work session. However, the council typically discusses new ordinances at work sessions and then votes on them at the following formal meeting if they want to move forward. The next formal meeting is Aug. 7.
In an interview, City Council member Charlie Reece said he would prefer that council members follow their standard course of business.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments