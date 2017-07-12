Durham County

July 12, 2017 7:20 PM

One man dead, another injured in Durham shooting near Rockwood Park

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Durham on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive near Rockwood Park.

Durham Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on Whitley Drive, officers found a dead man on the ground with a gunshot wound and another man with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

The second man was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Neither of the men were named by police. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers can remain anonymous.

No other information was immediately available.

