Federal investigators delve into mystery of Duke Life Flight crash

More Videos 3:20 Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal? Pause 2:43 This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade 1:05 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:47 CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:27 Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 0:59 Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Sept. 8, 2017, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Sept. 8, 2017, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Ethan Hyman (ground) and ABC11 (aerial) ehyman@newsobserver.com

A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Sept. 8, 2017, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Ethan Hyman (ground) and ABC11 (aerial) ehyman@newsobserver.com