Johnston superintendent sits down with students

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter Pause

2:01 Will Ferrell campaigns before the NC State Wolfpack game

10:01 NC State's Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's loss

2:17 NCSU's Ryan Finley on Pack's loss to Boston College

1:18 NCSU's Bradley Chubb on loss to Boston College

4:15 Canes' coach Peters on win over Rangers

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

1:43 Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’, Trump calls media crooks - Election Rewind

1:19 Will Ferrell campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Durham