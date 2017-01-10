Search ongoing for Florida man reported missing in Benson

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:10 Otters play in the snow at Grandfather Mountain

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday

0:28 SUV crashes through garage and into pool

1:53 Clemson celebrates national championship win

4:54 Hurricanes' Justin Faulk selected named to All-Star team

3:28 President Obama's way with words